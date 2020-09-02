PPMC Hikes Petrol Price to N151.56 for September
The Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has increased the price of petrol in the country for September.
A memo from the PPMC on Wednesday to stakeholders, including depot owners, pegged new price of the product at N151.56 per litre.
The company stated that the new price regime takes effect from September 2, 2020 and directed all operators to abide accordingly.
