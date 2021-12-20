Premier League Says Football to Continue Despite Covid Surge

Premier League clubs have decided against a temporary halt to the season, despite a spike in coronavirus cases that has forced a number of matches to be postponed.

The division’s 20 clubs met on Monday to discuss how the season would continue.

“While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges, it is the League’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible,” the Premier League said in a statement.

A total of nine matches in the English top flight have been postponed since the Omicron variant of coronavirus began to rapidly spread across the UK.

The English Football League will also carry on as normal, while the FA have confirmed that replays in the Third and Fourth rounds of the FA Cup will be scrapped, helping to lessen mounting fixture congestion in 2022.

Featured Image Credit: Catherine Ivill | Getty

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.