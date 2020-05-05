9cd1c7de-chikwe-ihekweazu-1

Prepare for Fresh Total Lockdown if COVID-19 Cases Rise, Says PTF

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Federal Government, on Monday, decried the nationwide non-compliance with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19’s guidelines for gradual reopening of the economy.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who stated this during the task force press briefing in Abuja, warned that the President,Muhammadu Buhari, could restore the lockdown if the guidelines were not observed and there was a surge in coronavirus cases.

 

 

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
Chikwe IhekweazuCOVID-19Muhammadu Buhari

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

COVID-19: Gov. Diri Extends Stay-At-Home By One Week

COVID-19: Gov. Diri Extends Stay-At-Home By One Week

News
  • 5 May
  • 0
COVID-19: Akeredolu Offers Permanent Jobs to Volunteers

COVID-19: Akeredolu Offers Permanent Jobs to Volunteers

News
  • 5 May
  • 0
COVID-19: Kaduna Loses N6bn IGR in Six Weeks

COVID-19: Kaduna Loses N6bn IGR in Six Weeks

News
  • 5 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top