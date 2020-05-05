Prepare for Fresh Total Lockdown if COVID-19 Cases Rise, Says PTF
The Federal Government, on Monday, decried the nationwide non-compliance with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19’s guidelines for gradual reopening of the economy.
The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, who stated this during the task force press briefing in Abuja, warned that the President,Muhammadu Buhari, could restore the lockdown if the guidelines were not observed and there was a surge in coronavirus cases.
_____
