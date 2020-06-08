Presidency Accuses IPOB Of Discrediting Nigeria Internationally

The Presidency has accused the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of working to discredit the Nigerian government internationally.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the allegation in a statement on Sunday.

According to him, the group is leading a campaign on ‘false allegations of persecution’ of Christians in the country.

Shehu alleged that IPOB was running two interconnected campaigns, using the cover of Christianity and calling for the appointment of a United States special envoy to stop the ‘genocide’ of Christians in Nigeria.

He added that the group began the campaigns in October 2019 which he said was being funded with monthly spending of $85,000.

The president’s spokesman, therefore, urged Nigerians and the international community to disregard such campaigns, insisted that they were aimed at destroying the good relationship Nigeria has with the United States, the United Kingdom, and other countries.

