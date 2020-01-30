Presidency Attacks Senator For Asking Buhari to Quit
The Presidency on Wednesday attacked Senate Minority Leader Enyinnaya Abaribe for asking President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over rising insecurity in the country.
It described Abaribe as an armchair critic who should be in jail for failing to produce Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), for whom he stood surety.
In a series of tweets last night, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, said the call did not represent the opinion of Nigerians, adding that if anyone should resign, it should be Abaribe.
He said Abaribe’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “raped” the nation, with President Buhari working hard to fix things.
Abaribe caused a stir in the Senate during the debate on the worsening insecurity in the country, when he recalled that President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) told Nigerians during their campaign to stone them if they failed to perform.
