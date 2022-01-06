Presidency: Over 1000 Church Leaders Declare Three-Day Prayer and Fasting for Yahaya Bello

Over 1000 church leaders, including 100 bishops, are throwing their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State to run for President in 2023, describing him as “God’s anointed choice.”

They would also organise three-day fasting and prayer for Bello’s success in 2023, Jonathan Praise, the convener of the inter-denominational prayer in Abuja, said on Wednesday.

“The purpose of the gathering is to provide a spiritual shield and support for Governor Bello, who is God’s anointed choice to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari,” the cleric stated.

“For this, over 100 Bishops and Christian clerics will hold a three-day prayer and fasting for Bello’s success in 2023.”

The programme, scheduled to be held at the Unity Fountain in Abuja, will see the participation of clerics and over 1,000 church leaders drawn from each state of the federation.

Recalling how Bello rose to become governor, he said it was not mere coincidence but destiny.

Under the aegis Yahaya Bello Network (YBN), the women declared their support on Tuesday when they visited Bello at the Kogi Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.

The chairperson of the YBN, Hadiza Ahmed, said of all those that had shown intentions to run for president in 2023, Bello was “their preferred choice considering all his achievements as governor of Kogi.”

“We are here to call on Yahaya Bello, to answer our call as a youth to be our next president in 2023,” she said.

This is coming a few days after the Managing Director of the Federal Housing Authority, Abdullmumini Jibrin Kofa organised a special prayer session for the success of Bola Tinubu’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2023 general elections in the country.

The prayer session, which was conducted in his hometown of Kofa village in Bebeji Local Government Area, Kano State, on January 1, was conducted by over 2,500 clerics assembled by the former House of Representatives member who represented Bebeji/Kiru Federal Constituency.

The prayer, which was attended by politicians from across the state, was led by the Chief Imam of Kafin-Maiyaki, who recited verses from the Holy Qur’an.

