President Buhari Commiserates With Pastor Adeboye on Death of Son

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday condoled with the family of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on the passing of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

Son of the revered cleric was reported to have died in his sleep on Wednesday, shortly after ministration.

President Buhari in a statement signed on Thursday by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina commiserated with members of the RCCG on the demise of the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

He urged them to “find comfort in the teachings of the Holy Scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.”

The President prays God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort the grieving family, friends, and associates.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.