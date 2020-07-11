President Buhari Condoles With Bishop Kukah Over Mother’s Death
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, over the loss of his mother, Janet Hauwa Kukah.
The President’s condolence message was contained in a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.
According to the statement, President Buhari extended his heartfelt sympathy to members of Bishop Kukah’s family.
He also prayed that God should grant the soul of Madam Kukah an eternal rest.
____
Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng
Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.
There are no commentsAdd yours