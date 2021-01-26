President Buhari Felt It Is Time For Change In Military Leadership – Adesina

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, says the President felt it was the best time to rejig the security system in the country with the appointment of new service chiefs.

Adesina who was a guest on Channels Television’s on Tuesday, said this in reaction to comments that the replacement of the service chiefs may have come following various calls by Nigerians for the sack of the former officers.

According to Adesina, “the President knew the time to do it and I believe the time has come and that is why it has been done”.

He faulted claims that their resignation was a result of a number of security failures under their tenure or a result of the pressure mounted on the government for the sack of the service chiefs.

“I don’t think it is a matter of right or wrong,” Adesina said when asked to clarify the situation, adding: “it is just a matter of doing what is best for the country at the best time”.

“It will not be right to say one side was right or one side was wrong because the President even in the statement we issued, also commended the outgoing service chiefs for their contribution to engendering a safer country.

“That shows that by and large, he was satisfied with their performances and he just felt it was time to rejig the system; have fresh energy, have fresh blood, have fresh ideas”.

Following the resignation of the service chiefs, Major-General Leo Irabor replaced General Abayomi Olonisakin as Chief of Defence Staff; Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao replaced Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar as Chief of Air Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo replaced Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas as Chief of Naval Staff; while General Ibrahim Attahiru replaced Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai as Chief of Army Staff.

