President Buhari Ignores Mailafia, Sowore’s Families, Consoles Sunny Ade on Wife’s Passing

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with renowned musician King Sunny Ade following his wife Risikat Adegeye’s demise.

Ms Adegeye was a member of the sixth Lagos State House of Assembly.

The president condoled with the Lagos government, the House of Assembly, friends and political associates, urging them to trust in God “at the very difficult time.”

Mr Buhari prayed that the “Almighty God would comfort her husband, family and loved ones while granting her soul eternal rest.”

The president has failed to acknowledge or commiserate with the family of the late ex-CBN deputy governor Obadiah Mailafia and Omoyele Sowore’s family, a strong critic of his regime and the convener of the #RevolutionNow movement whose brother, Olajide, was killed by herdsmen.

On Sunday, Mr Mailafia, a fierce critic of Mr Buhari’s regime, died at the age of 64 at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

In May, Mr Mailafia accused the Buhari regime of several attempts to have him silenced, following allegations he made on the insecurity ravaging Nigeria.

He claimed that while the State Security Service (SSS) interrogated him in August 2020, there were plans to have him stay over at the custody until the next day, to have him killed.

