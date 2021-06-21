President Buhari to Dialogue With South-East Leaders – Ngige

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that dialogue is the way to go to resolve the security situation in the south-east.

This is according to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday, alongside the President’s Chief Of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Addressing state house correspondents after the meeting, Senator Ngige said the President has also enabled series of dialogues to be held with leaders in the region.

He added that discussions at the meeting equally encapsulated what the south-east is demanding from the Federal Government as well as what the government plans to do for the region to assuage the feelings of the people.

He further disclosed that complaints from the national labour union regarding a breach of agreement had reached the President and they have begun plans to halt any further friction in the midst of the fragile situation within Kaduna State.

Meanwhile, members of the South East Governors’ Forum have condemned the activities of secessionist groups in the region and other parts of the country.

They distanced themselves from the agitations of such groups and frowned on the violence that ensued which led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties.

In a bid to tackle the security challenges and restore peace in the region, the governors went beyond their political differences and met on Saturday in Enugu State.

“We condemn in totality, the activities of violent secessionist groups in the South East and elsewhere; we firmly proclaim that we do not support them, they do not speak for South East,” said the Chairman of the Forum and Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, at the end of the meeting.

