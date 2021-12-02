President Buhari to Sign New Electoral Act, Says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has charged the media to exert pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act.

The governor said it is important that the media should enlighten Nigerians to know why there should be electronic transmission of election results to save the nation’s democracy.

Wike stated this yesterday in his remark after he was conferred with “Gold Prize for Exceptional Leadership,” by the ThisNigeria Media Newspaper in Abuja.

In a statement by his media aide, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said, considering the importance of the Electoral Act amendment to the survival of the nation’s democracy, the media ought to deem it a priority to exert pressure on the President to sign the amended Act.

He said: “Who are those to benefit more if the direct primaries are conducted? Who are those to benefit more if it is indirect primaries? So, it is important that Nigerians should know why there should be electronic transmission of result in order to save our democracy.”

The governor said the only way those in position of authority can become accountable to the people, is when electoral process is free and fair.

