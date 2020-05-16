96607777_2601533796801664_8968736525525188608_n

President of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies of COVID-19

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association on Saturday said its President, Prof Bello Mohammed Agaie, had died in Sokoto of complications from Coronavirus.

Bala Muhammad, the FCT branch Chairman of the association, announced this in a statement in Abuja.

Muhammad said Agaie died on May 12 in Sokoto.

In his tribute, Muhammad described Agaie as a, “Veterinarian, academic and professional par excellence.

“Fresh from NYSC, Agaie was employed as Assistant Lecturer in the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology, Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto (UDUS), in June, 1994.

“He rose steadily through various levels of academic ladder to the post of a professor and Clinical Consultant on Pharmacology and Toxicology in October 2012 with special interest in chemotherapy and toxicology.

“During his time at UDUS, Agaie taught and groomed undergraduate and post-graduate veterinary and medical laboratory students and was most loved and cherished by his students in these medical fields at the university until his demise.”

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources. 

Categories
NewsNigeriaPictures
Tagged
COVID-19NYSCProf Bello Mohammed Agaie

There are no comments

Add yours

Stay Connected

TRENDING PACKETS

Buhari Receives Madagascar’s Coronavirus Herbal Tonic

Buhari Receives Madagascar’s Coronavirus Herbal Tonic

News
  • 16 May
  • 0
President of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies of COVID-19

President of Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association Dies of COVID-19

News
  • 16 May
  • 0
OP-UNEDITED | The Palliatives Regime: Questions and Suggestions – By John Danfulani

OP-UNEDITED | The Palliatives Regime: Questions and Suggestions – By John Danfulani

OP-Unedited
  • 16 May
  • 0

BEACON

Back to Top