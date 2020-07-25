Presidential Panel Has Agreed To Take Magu’s Defence – Shittu

The Presidential Panel investigating the Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has agreed to take his defence and response at subsequent proceedings.

Magu’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu told Channels Television that he and his client appeared again at the Villa on Friday and the panel gave them the assurance that it is not rejecting Magu’s defence but that it is premature to take same now.

The panel says this is because it is currently interrogating several witnesses so that it can confront the suspended acting EFCC Chairman with the outcome of its findings from the witnesses.

The panel also assured Magu that in line with the principles of fair hearing, he and his counsel, Wahab Shittu, will participate in further proceedings of the panel starting from Monday, July 27.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.