Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Share Pin 0 Shares

Clarence House has announced that the Prince of Wales has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested but she has not been infected with the Coronavirus.

Clarence House said: “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

Buckingham Palace also commented on the Queen’s health, saying: “The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

The news comes just days after Albert II, Prince of Monaco tested positive for the coronavirus. The two had recently met in London at the WaterAid charity’s Water and Climate event at Kings Place and shared a table over lunch.

Both Albert and Charles are believed to have been in close proximity to each other, although by this point the heir-to-the-throne was not shaking hands. The Prince’s Palace in Monaco says there is no concern for the health of His Serene Highness and he will continue to work from his private apartments.

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall are currently self-isolating at their Birkhall home in Scotland. The tests were carried by NHS in Aberdeenshire because they both met the requirements for testing. The statement added, “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Featured Imge Credit: Tim Rooke – Pool/ Getty Images

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.