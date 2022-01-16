Prince Harry Launches Legal Action Against UK Government Over Police Protection

Britain’s Prince Harry has taken legal action against the British government’s decision not to let him personally pay for police protection while in the UK.

The Duke of Sussex who is sixth in line to the British throne, wants to bring his wife Meghan and their two young children to the UK on a visit, a legal representative of Harry said.

But the representative argued the former full-time working royal is “unable to return to his home” with his family due to the security risks.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed whilst in the UK,” a statement said.

“In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home.”

The claim to a judicial review was filed in September to challenge the British government’s decision-making behind the security procedures.

Harry and his wife Meghan lost publicly funded police protection in the UK when they stepped down as senior working royals and moved to North America in 2020.

The couple said their decision was due to what they described as unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media.

The couple first went to Canada before settling in the United States. They stated that they privately funded security for their move to the US after then President Donald Trump said his government would not pay for their protection. The statement said Harry’s security was “compromised due to the absence of police protection” during a short visit to the UK in July, when his car was chased by photographers as he left a charity event. Harry and Meghan’s 7-month-old daughter Lilibet has yet to meet her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and other members of the royal family. The statement said Harry first offered to personally pay for UK police protection for himself and his family in January 2020, during talks with the Queen over the Sussexes’ future. The offer was “dismissed,” the statement said.

“The goal for Prince Harry has been simple – to ensure the safety of himself and his family while in the UK so his children can know his home country,” it said. “The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in.” Britain’s government said its security system is “rigorous and proportionate” and declined to comment on details. It also said it was inappropriate to comment on any legal proceedings.

Featured Image Credit: MAX MUMBY/INDIGO/GETTY

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2022 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.