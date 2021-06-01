Process to Prosecute 400 Boko Haram Sponsors Ongoing – AGF

The Federal Government on Monday said the process that would lead to the arraignment of about 400 alleged Boko Haram sponsors and financiers arrested in a nationwide operation in April was still ongoing.

The Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Dr Umar Gwandu, disclosed this in an interview .

The businessmen, including bureau de change operators, were arrested in Kano, Borno, Abuja, Lagos, Sokoto, Adamawa, Kaduna and Zamfara in April.

In the May 4 report, Gwandu had said prosecution of the suspects “will commence as quickly as possible.”

He had hinted that charges would soon be preferred against the suspects.

When asked again on Monday about the stage of the planned trial, Gwandu said the process was still ongoing.

When asked further if the suspects had been charged, he simply replied “Journalists will be notified at an appropriate time.”

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.