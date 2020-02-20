Protesters Interrupt Biden at #DemocraticDebate: ‘You Deported 3 Million People’

A group of immigration protesters screamed over Joe Biden’s closing statement at the end of the Democratic debate on Tuesday night, blasting his record on immigration during his time as vice president during the Obama Administration.

The demonstrators were from a group called RAICES Action, which lobbies for immigration reform and increased rights for refugees, according to their website.

The protesters shouted, “you deported three million people” as Biden was trying to make his closing statement on the Las Vegas debate stage.

“We don’t want you here,” one of them yelled at the former vice president.

The interruption capped off a raucous debate that saw the candidates take swipes at one another and gang up on newcomer Mike Bloomberg.

In a sharp criticism of Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted him as “a billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians.”

Warren also went after him for the number of women who previously worked for his company who have signed nondisclosure agreements.

“We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who knows how many nondisclosure agreements [he has],” Warren said.

