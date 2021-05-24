Protesters Set Niger Police Station Ablaze over Bandit Attack

The police station at Gauraka in the Tafa local government of Niger state has been vandalized and set ablaze by protesters.

Valuable items were said to have been burnt in the police station. Some protesters who were protesting the abduction by bandits of 15 people in the community on Monday reportedly set the station ablaze after vandalizing it

Police Public Relations Officer Niger state Police Command DSP Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident in a statement described those behind the incident as “miscreants”.

Abiodun also confirmed that bandits raided the Gauraka community on Monday but said only six people were kidnapped and taken to unknown destination.

According to the Police Spokesman :

“Niger State Police Command wishes to confirm that today being 24th May, 2021 at about 0300hrs, unknown gunmen attacked the residents of Angwan-wazobia in Gauraka area of Tafa LGA where about six persons were abducted.

“Teams of Policemen were mobilized to the scene and efforts to rescue the victims are being intensified.

“At about 0635hrs of same date, some miscreants blocked both sides of Abuja – Kaduna expressway, protesting the recent cases of kidnapping in the community. The miscreants later extended the protest to Gauraka Police outpost, vandalized and set it ablaze”. Abiodun said in the statement.

Abiodun said the protesters were dispersed at about 12.45hrs, through the combined efforts of the Police and the Military, adding that: “Peace and free flow of traffic has been restored along Abuja – Kaduna Express”.

