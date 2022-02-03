PSC, Force Headquarters Resolve 2021 Recruitment Crisis

After several battles with the leadership of the Nigerian Police Force, the Police Service Commission (PSC) has decided to participate in the ongoing 2021 screening of applicants for employment into the Constable cadre of the Force.

The Commission, after a tripartite meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force and the Commission’s staff Union leadership, chaired by Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Chief William Alo, decided to deploy its Staff to the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory for the exercise.

The Commission’s offices shut down in the wake of the three-day sit-at-home order by its two unions.

The Commission on Tuesday received in audience a delegation of the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force led by DIG Mohammed Danmallam, DIG Training while PSC team was led by the Permanent Secretary, Secretary to the Commission, Chief William Alo, where the two parties resolved some and other contending issues that led to staff unrest in the Commission.

According to a statement on Wednesday by the Head, Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani: “The parties resolved to work together and avoid such unnecessary and avoidable occurrences in the future”.

The Commission staff are expected to proceed to States of deployment and partner with the other stakeholders to ensure that the exercise is transparent, fair and credible.

PSC said it will continue to ensure and insist that Police recruitment at any level must be merit driven with observance of the guidelines of the Federal Character Commission.

A total of 10,000 applicants are expected to be recruited from the exercise.

