PSC Warns against Inciting Policemen to Avenge Attacks

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday warned against social media messages inciting policemen to engage in retaliatory activities against the public.

The commission raised concerns about a social media message inciting police officers and men to go outside their rules of engagement in dealing with the public.

There have been alleged cases of nocturnal meetings held by policemen in states mostly affected by the destruction of police infrastructure across the country to plot reprisals.

The commission, in a statement, said the inciting message encouraging officers and men of the force to take extra-judicial steps against civilians was inimical to the peace and security of the nation.

“This moment does not call for incitement but for a complete renewal of faith in the Nigerian project,” it said in a statement, adding: “The police are expected to conduct themselves with the highest degree of patriotism and in obedience with its rules of engagement.

“The commission is doing its best to see that the welfare of the officers and men are enhanced and worthy of their sacrifice to the Nigerian nation.”

The PSC added that it was seeking to overhaul its logistics so that it will be equipped to discharge its constitutional responsibilities.

“The policemen are enjoined to note that they are required to play a leading role in the search for peace and progress in the country,” the commission said.

The statement, signed by the spokesman of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, commiserated with the families of officers who lost their lives and wished those who were injured during the crisis a quick recovery.

Speaking during a recent visit to the FCT Police Command, the IG had charged police personnel to protect themselves if attacked.

“No amount of assault will make us shy away from our responsibilities. Inasmuch as we are aware that the government is behind us.

“So we will encourage you to be professional in performing your duties. We will encourage you to be civic but if anybody touches you, if anybody comes to assault you, you can also protect yourselves. So we are sending the message that we have a right to protect ourselves,” he said.

___

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.