Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew of Military Titles and Patronages

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew of Britain was stripped Thursday by his mother Queen Elizabeth II of his military affiliations and royal patronages as he battles a New York lawsuit that accuses him of sexually abusing an underage girl while she was in thrall to sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew, who had been a close friend of Epstein, also no longer will use the style “His Royal Highness” in any official capacity, according to a royal source, Reuters reported.