Quentin Tarantino and Wife Welcome First Child
Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together.
The couple became parents to a baby boy on Saturday, with 36-year-old Pick reportedly giving birth in her home country Israel.
”Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020,” a representative for the couple told TMZ.
Though the couple are based in Beverly Hills, California, they started renting a home in Tel-Aviv last year ahead of the arrival of their son.
They first met while Tarantino was promoting his Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and were married in 2018.
