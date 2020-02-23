05f7479f-be6e-48fe-b885-759806f83633-AP_People_Quentin_Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino and Wife Welcome First Child

Quentin Tarantino and his wife Daniella Pick have welcomed their first child together.

The couple became parents to a baby boy on Saturday, with 36-year-old Pick reportedly giving birth in her home country Israel.

”Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child. A baby boy born February 22, 2020,” a representative for the couple told TMZ.

Though the couple are based in Beverly Hills, California, they started renting a home in Tel-Aviv last year ahead of the arrival of their son.

They first met while Tarantino was promoting his Inglourious Basterds in 2009 and were married in 2018.

