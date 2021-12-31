Ranieri Insists Watford Did Not Disrespect Nigeria Over the Treatment of Emmanuel Dennis

Claudio Ranieri has insisted Watford did not disrespect the Africa Cup of Nations after Nigeria confirmed Emmanuel Dennis will no longer be playing in the tournament.

Dennis, had been included in Augustine Eguavoen’s 28-man team for the tournament in Cameroon.

But Ranieri raised doubts about Dennis’s involvement following Watford’s midweek defeat to West Ham by revealing Nigeria may have missed the deadline to inform the Hornets of their intention to select him and that administrative error gave Watford a choice whether or not to release him.

A statement from the Nigeria Football Federation on Friday said: “In-form rapid raider Emmanuel Dennis whose English Premier League club is baring fangs, has been excused.”

According to Ranieri, “I knew they were speaking, the Watford board and Nigeria board and I accept every decision they fine and that for me is finished.

“No [we have not disrespected AFCON]. We respect everybody. They have a lot of players and they changed the manager then changed everything.

“We were ready to give them players. They didn’t do this and the two boards spoke and for me it’s ok. I am only the manager, the coach and I accept everything.”

