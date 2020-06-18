Rape: Female Journalists Protest in Abuja, Call for Death Penalty

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) FCT Chapter have embarked on a protest Abuja against rape and other violent crimes against women.

The journalists are urging the Federal Government to provide a strong and effective legal system that would enforce stiffer penalties on perpetrators of sexual abuse and assault in the country.

Esene, who decried the rise in rape and sexual assault in the country, stressed the need for collective efforts by stakeholders in addressing the menace. According to her, life imprisonment or the death penalty should be the punishment for those found guilty of the crime.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) FCT Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, explained the need for consistency and persistence by media professionals in the campaign to curb the menace.

He reiterated the commitments and support of the Council towards achieving the desired results in the fight against rape and violence against women. He characterised the scourge as worse than the COVID-19 pandemic.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.