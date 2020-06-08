Rape: IG Strengthens Gender Desks Units

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said he has strengthened the investigative capabilities of the Gender Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres to deal with gender-related offences across the country.

He expressed worries over the rise in cases of rape, child molestation and other incidents of gender violence in the country.

Speaking while unveiling the new operational guidelines for the police in Abuja on Monday, Adamu explained that it would assist the force in its investigations and also regulate the enforcement of the COVID-19 prevention orders.

The force spokesman, DCP Frank Mba, disclosed in a statement that the operational guidelines were part of measures to foster a more harmonious relationship between the police and members of the public.

According to him, the protocol was equally expected to deepen respect for the rights of citizens, provide a new set of policing tools for tackling emerging crimes such as domestic violence, rape, child molestation and other incidents of gender-based violence.

The statement read, “The IGP notes with concern the increase in reported cases of domestic violence, rape, defilement, cybercrimes etc linked with the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Consequently, the IGP has ordered the strengthening of the Gender Desk Units and the Juvenile Welfare Centres across the country and the deployment of investigative assets to deal with gender-related offences. In addition, the Cybercrime Unit of the Force has also been strengthened to deal with cybercrimes connected with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The statement said the Assistant Inspectors-General of Police and Commissioners of Police in zonal and state commands as well as heads of departments and formations had been directed to include the guidelines in departmental briefings and lectures.

It added that the operational guidelines would also serve as a training manual in all police training institutions.

The IGP also directed the Force Provost Department, the X-Squad, the Force Public Relations Department, the Complaint Response Unit and the Public Complaint Bureau to carry out their oversight roles of adequate evaluation and monitoring of officers to ensure compliance with the guidelines and bring errant personnel to book.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.