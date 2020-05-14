Raymond Dokpesi Recovers From COVID-19, Discharged

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has recovered from coronavirus.

He has been discharged from the isolation centre at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

Speaking after testing negative for COVID-19, Dokpesi in a statement thanked God Almighty for keeping him and his family.

He tested positive on May 1 with his daughter-in-law and three grandchildren and four other relations.

His son and chairman of DAAR Communication Raymond Dokpesi Jnr, had earlier contracted the coronavirus.

But shortly after he recovered, Dokpesi said: “My gratitude goes to many Nigerians in the country and in the diaspora for their outpouring of concern and prayers.

“The past weeks have provided us with a first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before us as a country.

“We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic.

“This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

“It is my firm belief that with well thought out policies, coupled with targeted and highly coordinated investment in the health system, Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 may become the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the health sector.”

