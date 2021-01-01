Reduce Wailing In 2021, Adesina Tells Buhari’s Critics

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, says the critics of the President, Muhammadu Buhari , should reduce wailing in 2021 and hail the President’s efforts.

Adesina said this in an article titled, ‘2021: Year to Calm Down and Wail Less’ which was published on Thursday. The President’s spokesman said he gave Buhari’s critics the nickname ‘wailers’ because they were fond of criticising him even to the point of absurdity.

He noted that the President’s critics had proudly accepted the nickname while Buhari’s supporters were called hailers.

Adesina added that 2021 would be a year of hard work in order to meet the infrastructural developments deadline of 2022 and Nigerians should therefore criticise less and give the government more support.

The President’s spokesman added, “2021 is the year of work, hard work, to deliver on the major projects by next year. Is it then a year to continue wailing? No. It is the year to calm down, a year for wailing wailers to find a vocation, and allow government to concentrate, and deliver on projects at hand.

“Anybody who loves the country must resolve to give government as less distraction as possible this year. Yes, there are challenges: security, economy, improving quality of lives, lack of jobs, inflation and many others. But is it the year to wail? No. We should rather hail, encourage government to do better, and engender better standards of living for Nigerians.”

Adesina said some critics fail to acknowledge Buhari’s achievements even when for instance they hop on the trains inaugurated by his regime.

He added, “So, what am I saying. No criticism in 2021? No. But let it not be a full time vocation, as it has been with some people. They will criticize the rail project of the government, calling it white elephant, but will be the first to hop on the trains, taking selfies in it. Wailers, calm down.

“Please, ‘be calming down’ in 2021, so that government can function with less distractions. It is not the year to cavil, find unnecessary faults, and fill the land with lamentations.”

The President’s aide despite 2020 being the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, rather than blame the economic crunch on the drop in oil price, wailers blamed Buhari.

He, however, boasted that in the midst of the unfavourable economy, the Federal Government didn’t owe anyone salary or pension.

Adesina stated, “But in the midst of the challenges, with earnings at about one quarter of what we used to receive as a country, President Buhari gave a charge to the Minister of Finance: salaries and pensions must not fail, and funding of agriculture and infrastructure must not stop.

“How admirable. What other evidence did you need to know that it was an administration that had come to serve, and not to be served? In the same situation, in another era, those in government would be lining their pockets, looting whatever was available, to provide for themselves and their families, against the rainy day. Buhari picked salaries, pensions, funding of agriculture and infrastructure.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.