Religious Freedom: No One Appointed America World Police, Says Buhari’s Govt

The Dictator Muhammadu Buhari presidency has again asked the United States to stop interfering in Nigeria’s matters.

Femi Adesina, the spokesperson to Buhari disclosed this while reacting to a U.S. report that includes Nigeria as one of the countries with religious freedom violations.

Earlier on Sunday, the Nigerian government through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed described the U.S. placement of Nigeria on the ‘Watch List’ of countries with religious freedom violations as “misleading”.

The government also blamed the ‘political opposition’ for sparing “no resources in deriving political capital from the various security challenges in the country.”

However, rather than respond to the issues in the report, Buhari on Sunday through his spokesperson, Adesina blasted the U.S. government for speaking about Nigeria.

“In international relations, you respect the internal affairs of other countries. The U.S. itself has enough to chew solving its own problems not to talk of poke-nosing into that of another country.”

“No man, no country, nobody has appointed them the policeman of the world, let them face their own issues”, Mr Adesina said.

This is not the first time Adesina will be accusing the foreign governments of poke-nosing into Nigeria’s matter.

On December 12, 2019, he warned the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union to stop interfering in Nigeria’s affairs, especially on the issue of human rights abuses.

_____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2019 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant source.