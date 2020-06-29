Renowned Ibadan High Chief Bode Akindele Dies at 88
Foremost industrialist and Ibadan high chief Bode Akindele is dead.
Akindele, the Parakoyi of Ibadan land and chairman of Madandola Group, died in Lagos on Monday, aged 88 years.
Recall that Akindele had donated N100 million to the Federal Government, Oyo and Lagos State governments in the fight against COVID-19 before his demise.
More to come…
