Reopen Churches Now, CAN Tells Lagos, Others

The Christian Association of Nigeria has called on the Lagos State Government to reopen churches in the state.

The Christian body also asked the Ogun State Government as well as other states yet to do so to reopen worship centres, saying, “the continued lockdown order on the places of worship is no longer acceptable and reasonably justified”.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant on Media and Communications to CAN President, Samson Ayokunle.

The Federal Government had in March ordered the closure of religious centres as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

But CAN argued that despite the directive on the reopening of religious centres in the country by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the states were yet to comply.

CAN statement titled, “Reopen All Churches Now: Enough is Enough – CAN” partly read, “Despite the directive given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 with regards to the re-opening of places of worship nationwide, some states like Lagos and Ogun are yet to allow worship places, especially churches, to be reopened. What sin have the places of worship committed?

“With the sudden emergence of the coronavirus pandemic, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria at all levels, agreed with the government on the need to close down the places of worship, economy, schools and every other facet of life.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.