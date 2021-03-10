Reps Ask FG To Return £4.2m Ibori Loot To Delta State

The House of Representatives Wednesday asked the Federal Government to ensure that the Ibori £4.2million loot is returned to Delta State.

The House reached this resolution after a motion of urgent public importance which was sponsored by all the lawmakers from Delta State.

The lawmakers insisted that the funds were stolen from Delta State and should be returned for infrastructural development of the state.

They also said the total money should be £6.2 million and not £4.2 million as is being reported.

The House asked the Federal Ministry of Finance to direct the Attorney General of Federation, Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and give the House all particulars relating to the recovered money.

The United Kingdom signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to return the sum of £4.2 million of stolen assets by Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing announced this on Tuesday at the Conference Hall of the Ministry of Justice in Abuja. Laing said the money was recovered from friends and family members of the former Delta State governor.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said the recovery of the stolen fund is part of the efforts of the current administration to fight corruption and that the money will be used for the construction of the second Niger Bridge, Abuja-Kano road, and Lagos-Ibadan Express road.

Critics have also kicked against Malami’s statement insisting the looted funds should be returned to Delta State.

_________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.