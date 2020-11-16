Reps In Closed-Door Meeting With Service Chiefs
The leadership of the House of Representatives is currently meeting with the heads of security agencies in the country behind closed doors.
The meeting, which began at about 2:15pm, is presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase.
Journalists and others were sent out of the venue as the meeting was about to begin.
The Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Police Force, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Correctional Service, among others, were represented by top officers.
Details later…
___
