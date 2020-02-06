Reps Reject Innoson Made-in-Nigeria SUVs as Official Vehicles

The House of Representatives, on Wednesday refused to patronise locally made vehicles for members’ oversight, Daily Times reports.

Annually, the lawmakers meet behind closed doors, in executive sessions to discuss their welfare benefits, among which are allowances and type of utility vehicles for their oversight functions among other issues.

However at Wednesday’s plenary, where it had an executive session as the only business of the day, it was reliably gathered that the lawmakers declined a suggestion from a House member to purchase SUVs for members from Innoson Motors based in Nnewi, Anambra State.

Citing sources, the newspaper said that the lawmaker who made the Innoson SUVs suggestion was shouted down. Accordingly it was further learnt that the lawmakers insisted on brand new imported SUVs against the locally assembled and made in-Nigeria brands.

