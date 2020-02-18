Reps to Probe Human Rights Abuses in Prisons

The house of representatives says it will investigate reports of violation of human rights and infrastructural decay in Nigerian prisons.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Abuja, Anayo Edwin, chairman, house committee on reformatory institutions, called for the implementation of the Nigeria Correctional Service act which seeks better welfare for inmates.

Edwin said the lower legislative chamber is aware of reports of decay in prisons, and that it will soon commence a tour across the correctional service facilities across the country.

“The committee is concerned about the deplorable state of the various correctional centres across the country,” he said.

“We are not unaware of several reports on the deplorable state of affairs within the Nigeria Correctional Services and the centres in general, including congestions at the various correctional centres, decaying infrastructure among other challenges confronting the service.”

He said despite the provisions of the correctional service act, “inmates are still held in inhumane conditions” and said the house will see to the implementation of the act.

“The committee has concluded plans to embark on a tour of all the correctional centres nationwide. The tour is to afford members an avenue to get first hand information on the service,” he said.

“This includes firsthand information on the state of the correctional centres, ranging from the infrastructure, the condition of the inmates, as well as the general state of affairs of the Nigeria Correctional Services.

“The parliament will want to see a situation where the correctional centres become real reformatory institutions, as it is obtained in other parts of the world.”

