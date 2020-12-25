Residents Kill Six Bandits, As Two Locals Die In Kaduna

A mob of angry villagers has killed five bandits and one other knocked down in Sanga and Lere Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Kaduna State, security agencies have reported on Friday.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident noted that it occurred on Thursday. Two of the bandits killed had attacked a businessman and dispossessed him of his money and other valuables at Fadan Karshi in Sanga LGA.

Aruwan explained that on receiving the information of the attack, the military and police set out to the location. When they arrived at the scene, the security officials found out that some angry residents had already mobbed the bandits and burnt them to ashes.

The commissioner disclosed that elsewhere in the same local government, some bandits opened fire on motorists plying the Aboro-Kafanchan Road. In the process of the shooting, bullets hit one Richard Sabo who knocked down one of the bandits to death while he was struggling to control the vehicle.

Aruwan noted that Sabo was later rushed to the General Hospital in Gwantu, where he died of the bullet wounds he sustained during the incident. In Lere LGA, security agencies reported that some bandits from a neighbouring state who specialised in stealing livestock were also killed by a mob.

The commissioner revealed that the bandits were chased and overpowered at Domawa village, where three of them met their end in the hands of the angry residents.

On a sad note, he said the government received a report of the killing of a commercial motorcyclist, one Hudu Yahaya of Ungwan Nungu village of Sanga LGA.

Yahaya was beheaded by the bandits who escaped with his motorcycle, said Aruwan. In his reaction, Governor Nasir El-Rufai condoled with the families of Sabo and Yahaya, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

He also made a strong appeal to residents to continue to have recourse to the law and not resort to jungle justice.

