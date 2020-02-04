Resignation: APC Group Vows to Expose NASS Members Plotting Buhari’s fall

The All Progressives Congress Progressive Youth Council has vowed to reveal the identities of its members in the National Assembly behind the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation.

The group gave this warning at a press conference in Abuja on Monday on the nefarious activities of some APC members who are behind this inglorious call.

In a statement signed by President, Alhaji Sanusi Sheriff, the APC youth wing cautioned those distributing monies to lawmakers in order to oust President Buhari to desist.

According to Alhaji Sheriff, those behind the plot are desperate politicians hiding in the National Assembly to pursue their dream of becoming Vice President anytime soon.

The APC youths expressed disappointment with some of its members for succumbing to betray the president and the party and even more shocked with the NASS leadership for allowing such a travesty to take place in the first place.

The APC Progressive Youth Council, therefore, vowed not to hesitate to expose those behind the call for the invitation of President Buhari to appear before the National Assembly.

The group believes the president’s achievements speaks for itself and no amount of mischief can bring him down.

The APC youths, however, advised the NASS leadership not to allow itself to be used as a wiling tool for the destabilization of Nigeria by disgruntled elements.

Read full statement below:

The APC Progressive Youth Council, the youth wing of the All Progressive Congress party wishes to bring to the attention of Nigerians of the grand plot to destabilize the country by some people who lost out of political relevance in the last general elections in the country.

These individuals, either by omission or commission, have been very puerile in their blind pursuit of power at all cost and not minding whose ox is gored. For these set of individuals, their overarching objective is to see to the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC Progressive Youth Council is aware that some supposed members of the APC are also in bed with the political merchants and distractors by whose actions have indicated that their loyalty is to their pockets and not to the party with which that gained relevance and prominence.

It is most despicable that some members of the APC who are supposed to protect the interest of the party and, by extension, President Muhammadu Buhari are ironically the ones that have elected to play the devil’s advocate.

Consequently, the APC Progressive Youth Council calls on members of the party, especially those that have been fingered to be distributing money to lawmakers for the removal of Mr. President to desist from doing so.

This is in line with the fact that there is everything morally wrong by such a display of ingratitude to the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in the arduous task of governing Nigeria by some members of the APC.

The APC Progressive Youth Council is equally disappointed with the leadership of the National Assembly for allowing such a travesty to take place under its watch unless the leadership of the National Assembly wants us to believe that it is a part of the grand plot to embarrass President Muhammadu Buhari.

We also wish to put it on record that the APC Progressive Youth Council would not hesitate to expose those behind the call for the invitation of President Muhammadu Buhari to appear before the Senate and the House of Representatives, respectively.

It must be expressly stated that hiding under cover of insecurity to promote the interest of a few members of the party is the height of disservice to our fatherland and all that we represent as a party.

The APC Progressive Youth Council is appalled at such exercise and wishes to state that the hierarchy of the party would discipline any APC member that continues in this shameful act. And Nigerians would not hesitate to block the National Assembly if caution is not taken in this despicable enterprise.

This is on the heels that the evil plot by these supposedly APC members have been exposed and Nigerians now know them as the fathers of Boko Haram. This is indeed a shame and an insult to our sensibilities as a people.

It must be also stated that no amount of blackmail would derail the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria regardless of the amount of monies been distributed to members of the National Assembly for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by these politicians that do not have the interest of the country at heart.

The leadership of the National Assembly must rise to the occasion by ensuring that the National Assembly under their watch is not used as a wiling tool for the destabilization of Nigeria by disgruntled elements.

The APC Progressive Youth Council believes that the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in putting Nigeria on the path of socio-economic growth and development is as a result of his commitment to providing sound leadership at all times.

The APC Progressive Youth Council reckons with the numerous achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration in critical sectors of the economy and wishes to state that those that have refused to see anything good in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, yet they parade themselves as card-carrying members of the APC should do the needful by resigning their membership of the party so they can go to bed with their paymasters.

The APC Progressive Youth Council advises those distributing monies to lawmakers for the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari must desist forthwith as Nigerians are watching.

We are thanking all members of the press here present, as well as other concerned stakeholders and loyal members of the All Progressive Party (APC).

_____

