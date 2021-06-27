Restructuring Not Necessary, Minister Tells Agitators

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has urged Nigerians clamouring for the country’s restructuring to instead restructure their mindsets.

According to the minister, there is nothing to restructure in the country.

Nwajiuba gave the advise at a democracy lecture and institutional honours, which held with the theme, ‘Nigerian Democratic System and Good Governance: The Journey So Far’, organised by the Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) in Abuja, yesterday.

He said it was really baffling that some individuals have been calling for the restructuring of the country “when we have a well structured national constitution that takes cognisance of the diversity of Nigeria.”

He said: “Restructuring Nigeria is not necessary because our constitution has made adequate provisions to address all concerns. The constitution is such that everyone is considered; it is only a mindset and therefore it is our minds that need to be restructured to understand better.

“Self determination and restructuring are only excuses because there is no law in Nigeria that prevents anyone from exercising their rights in any part of the country. Therefore, it is important that Nigerians examine themselves because fighting over tribal differences only trivialises our collective efforts.”

