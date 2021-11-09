Retired Air Vice-Marshal Gunned Down with Grandchild in Kaduna

A retired Air Vice Marshal, Mohammed Maisaka, and his grandchild, have been shot at Rigasa, a community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the 27-year-old grandchild, Mohammed Musa, who is a serving Airman, is his grandfather’s orderly.

It was gathered that gunmen stormed their residence located around Markarfi Road in Rigasa around 8:30 pm on Monday and shot the two at closed range.

Confirming the incident to news men the deceased’s wife, Hajiya Fatima Maisaka, said the gunmen did not take take anything from the house.

“They only came into the parlour and killed them both without taking any of our belongings. In fact, they left our phones with us.”

The deceased, who before his death was the MD of MSK specialist Hospital Makarfi Road Rigasa, left behind his wife, children and aged mother.

State police Command Public Relations Officer ASP Jalige Mohammed, is yet to official statement.

