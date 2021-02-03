Retirement: Lawyer Drags IGP Adamu To Court

An Abuja based lawyer, Maxwell Okpara, has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop Mohammed Adamu from parading himself as the Inspector General of Police.

The lawyer has also asked the court to restrain Adamu from exercising any form of command over officers of the Nigeria Police Force.

Okpara, who also joined President Muhammadu Buhari, IGP Adamu, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the Nigerian Police Council, stated that Adamu’s tenure had elapsed on February 1, 2021, by virtue of the Police Act.

In the suit brought by his counsel, Ugochukwu Ezekiel Esq, the lawyer argues that by provisions of section 215, 216 and 7 of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, Adamu cannot continue to function as IG after February 1, 2021.

The lawyer sought; “a declaration that the failure of the 1st defendant (President Buhari) and 4th defendant (Nigeria Police Council) to appoint an Inspector General of Police as at the 1st day of February 2021 constitutes an abdication of their duties under Section 215 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 7 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020.”

Adamu’s tenure lapsed on February 1, 2021, after completing 35 years in office as a police officer as required by the Nigeria Police Act.

Adamu had, on Monday, met with senior police officers at the Louis Edet House, headquarters of the police in Abuja, and briefed them over the intricate succession crisis.

Adamu did not hand over the reins of leadership despite completing his 35 years as a police officer on Monday.

