REVEALED: How Malami Secured National Industrial Court Jobs for His Northern Protégés

Nigerian justice minister Abubakar Malami has been fingered using his official privilege to secure federal jobs at the National Industrial Court for his northern protégés.

Mohammed Lameer Sani Gado, Shuaibu Ahmed, and Abdulhadi Usman Bayaro were the beneficiaries of Mr Malami’s high-profile connection.

Making what appeared as nepotistic appointments public, an overly excited Mr Gado, who hails from the same state (Kebbi) as the justice minister, disclosed on his Facebook page that the appointment letters were issued on June 24, 2021, and took effect on June 30, 2021.

“Our sincere gratitude goes to the Almighty for making it a reality. Today Friday, 25.06.2021, we received our offer of provisional appointment with the national industrial court,” Mr Gado wrote.

Thanking the Attorney general for using his office to facilitate their appointments at the court, Mr Gado added, “Our sincere appreciation goes to Attorney General Abubakar Malami, who is solidly behind this. May Allah reward you with jannatul firdausil Aalah, Amin.

“The three of us are Mohammed Lameer Sani, Shuaibu Ahmed, Abdulhadi Usman Bayaro.”

In the letters Messrs Gado, Bayaro, and Ahmed all had the Federal Ministry of Justice Abuja as their address.

While the court offered Messrs Gado and Bayaro appointments as ‘assistant executive officer,’ Mr Ahmed was employed as ‘assistant data processing officer’ at its Sokoto division.

“Your appointment will take effect from 30th June 2021 and you are accordingly advised to report to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria, Sokoto Judicial Division at Opposite Federal Government College, Kano Road, Sokoto, Sokoto State for the documentation of your appointment while the authenticity of your certificate/statement of result is being verified,” the letters stated.

Mr Malami could not be reached for a comment on his role in the appointments. His spokesman, Umar Gwandu, decline commenting on whether the justice ministry advertised vacancies for the jobs.

Credit: The Gazette

