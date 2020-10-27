Rinu, Majekodunmi Selected To Join Lagos Judicial Panel On #EndSARS

Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope, two Nigerian youths who have been at the forefront of the fight against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in the country, have been selected to join the Lagos Judicial Panel on SARS.

The Lagos State Governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu announced this on Tuesday.

According to the governor, this forms part of the government’s commitment to justice and compensation for victims of police brutality.

The panel is also expected to bring justice for victims of last Tuesday’s shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate, which has been one of the major converging points of the #EndSARS protests.

Well done to the youths in Lagos for coming together to select Rinu Oduala & Majekodunmi Temitope to join the Lagos Judicial Panel On SARS as part of our commitment to justice and compensation for victims of Police brutality. Proceedings are public, follow @LagosSarsPanel pic.twitter.com/9cNTWgaZGq

— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 27, 2020

Meetings are expected to hold on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

This is coming weeks after a series of protests broke out, demanding an end to police brutality in the country.

As the agitations progressed, there have been calls for the protesters to produce leaders who would join the government in finding solutions.

But the protesters insisted that there are no leaders in the movement, over fears that they could be compromised if selected.

The development, however, follows a careful selection of people who many believe will ensure justice is served and the voice of the youths will be well-represented.

“If you have any claims, do send them to the panel. The panel will begin to sit on Monday at the Lagos Court of Arbitration situated in Lekki,” a tweet from an official handle of the new panel read.

