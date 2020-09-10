Rivers Assembly Approves N6.5b Loan for Wike

The Rivers State House of Assembly has approved another N6.5 billion loan for the state.

The money, the lawmakers said, would be used to improve agriculture by providing farmers with loans for improved food production for security, as well as to service and renovate educational facilities.

This is coming one month after the lawmakers granted Governor Nyesom Wike’s earlier request to borrow N18 billion for flyover, road construction and dualisation of some roads in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Wike said the loan would be repaid through the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

All the 22 members present voted in favour of the loan.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2020 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.