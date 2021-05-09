Rivers Can’t Succumb to Secessionist Agenda – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said no level of intimidation or attacks will make the State succumb to the secessionist agenda of those “bent on plunging Nigeria into another unwarranted crisis”.

Wike, who presided over an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday, condemned the attacks by unidentified armed assailants on some police formations.

He called for calm following an overnight attack on police personnel in the State.

Wike expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the Policemen that lost their lives in the attack and the Rivers State Police Command.

“On behalf of the Government of Rivers State, I wish to offer our heartfelt condolences and express our deep sadness in the wake of these horrific attacks,” he said

Governor Wike urged residents of Rivers State to be calm, as the Security Council had taken measures to secure the State.

He further enjoined them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons to security agents.

