Victor Giadom

Rivers Court Bars Giadom From Parading As APC Chairman

Another twist is emerging in the leadership controversy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after a Rivers State High Court on Friday, granted an ex parte order restraining Mr Victor Giadom from parading himself as national chairman of the party.

Justice Florence Fibresima ruled that Mr Giadom is not qualified to act as chairman, having resigned as the APC Deputy National Secretary in 2018 to contest the 2019 general election as Deputy Governor of Rivers State.

The court held that following his resignation, Giadom is no longer a member of the National Working Committee of the APC.

Mr Giadom was also barred by the court from taking any action on behalf of the APC in capacity of National Chairman or Acting National Chairman.

 

 

