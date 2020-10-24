Rivers Govt Outlaws IPOB, Places N50m Bounty On Wanted Stanley Mgbere

The Rivers State government has outlawed the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Governor Nyesom Wike made the announcement in a state-wide broadcast on Friday in Port Harcourt, following reports of violence in parts of the state.

He blamed the proscribed group for the recent attacks on some Local Government Areas (LGAs), especially in Oyigbo LGA.

The governor also declared one Stanley Mgbere from Onne in Eleme LGA wanted and placed a bounty of N50 million on him. The money will be paid to any person who can provide credible information that would lead to his arrest and prosecution.

He promised to sign an executive order to effect the proscription of IPOB in the state, adding that he would meet with communities and stakeholders to ensure prompt implementation in collaboration with security agencies.

On Wednesday, the Rivers State Police Command said IPOB members killed two of its personnel and burned two police stations in Oyigbo LGA.

Following fears of fresh mob attacks in the area, troops of the Nigerian Army and policemen were deployed there to maintain the peace.

Despite the security presence, gunshots rent the area from Thursday night till Friday morning, as soldiers repelled the hoodlums.

