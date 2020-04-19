Rivers Releases 22 ExxonMobil Workers
Rivers State Government on Sunday released the 22 workers of Exxon Mobil, who were arrested for allegedly violating the State Executive Order restricting movement in the state.
Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Professor Zaccheus Adangor, said that the ExxonMobil staff were released without charges.
Adangor said the state government would no longer press charges against them.
