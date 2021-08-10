Rochas to Build Tuition-Free Islamic University in Daura

A former governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, has promised to build an Islamic University in Daura, President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown.

Mr Okorocha, a senator and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, said the Rochas Okorocha Foundation would build the university.

The former governor was recently conferred with the traditional title of Maga Alherin Kasar Hausa by the

Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk.

Isa Halidu, who represented Mr Okorocha at an event in Daura on Saturday, said students would enjoy free tuition and accommodation at the university.

“Because the Emir of Daura made me a traditional titleholder, I am going to give a gift, perhaps, that would never be forgotten.

I will build an Islamic university with modern facilities under Rochas Okorocha Foundation and to be commissioned by myself in Daura town,” he said.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2021 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.