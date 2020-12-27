Ronaldo Named Player Of The Century At Globe Soccer Awards

Juventus player, Cristiano Ronaldo has been named the Player of the Century 2001-2020 at the Globe Soccer Awards which held on December 27, 2020.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner clinched the award at the gala night which held in Dubai just days after he was presented with the Golden Foot Award. Winning the Coach of the Century is Pep Guardiola who was recognized for his success at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and current club Manchester City.

Real Madrid which won five Champions League and seven La Liga titles in the past 20 years was named the Club of the Century.

Winning the Club of the Year 2020 is Bayern Munich whose striker, Robert Lewandowski, beat Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the Player of the Year award.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was present at the event as well as former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique amongst others.

__________

