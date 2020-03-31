Russian Doctor Who Met Vladimir Putin Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of a Moscow hospital treating coronavirus patients while neither man was wearing protective gear during a chat has tested positive for the illness, the New York Post reports.

“Yes, I have tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel pretty good. I’ve isolated myself in my office. I think the immunity I’ve developed this month is doing its job,” Dr. Denis Protsenko, 44, wrote Tuesday on Facebook.

Putin, who visited the Kommunarka hospital in March and spoke with Protsenko, its director, was being regularly tested for COVID-19, according to the Kremlin.

“Everything is OK,” the Kremlin said.

The Russian strongman wore a hazmat suit and a respirator during his visit to the hospital but he did not have his protective gear on during his meeting with Protsenko, with whom he shook hands, according to Reuters.

Protsenko, who has been the face of Moscow’s battle with coronavirus for many Russians, warned Putin that Russia should brace for the illness spreading like it has in Italy.

On Tuesday, Russia reported a 27 percent spike in coronavirus infections overnight, bringing the total to 2,337, according to Bloomberg News.

The Kremlin on Friday reported a coronavirus case in Putin’s administration, but said the person had not come into contact with the president.

